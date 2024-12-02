Central Arkansas announces 2025 football schedule

The Central Arkansas Bears have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Central Arkansas opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Missouri Tigers. The following week on Sept. 6, the Bears open their home slate at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The final two non-conference games for Central Arkansas next season are both on the road later in the season — at Sacramento State on Sept. 20 and at Lamar on Sept. 27. The game against Sacramento State is a new addition and replaces a previously scheduled game at Idaho State on the same date.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Central Arkansas begins at home on Sept. 13 against Tarleton State. Other conference opponents slated to visit Conway next season include Utah Tech on Oct. 4, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 1, and Abilene Christian on Nov. 22.

Road UAC opponents for UCA in 2025 include North Alabama on Oct. 11, West Georgia on Oct. 25, Austin Peay on Nov. 8, and Southern Utah on Nov. 15.

Below is Central Arkansas’ complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Central Arkansas Football Schedule

08/30 – at Missouri

09/06 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

09/13 – Tarleton State*

09/20 – at Sacramento State

09/27 – at Lamar

10/04 – Utah Tech*

10/11 – at North Alabama*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at West Georgia*

11/01 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/08 – at Austin Peay*

11/15 – at Southern Utah*

11/22 – Abilene Christian*

* UAC contest.

Central Arkansas finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 3-5 in UAC action. The 2025 season will be the eighth for the Bears under head coach Nathan Brown, who has a 43-35 overall record at the school.