BYU Cougars announce 2025 football opponents

The BYU Cougars have officially announced their 2025 football opponents, confirming non-conference games against the Stanford Cardinal and Portland State Vikings.

BYU will open the 2025 season at home at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Portland State. The matchup was reported on Monday by John Canzano, and replaces a previously scheduled game against Southern Utah that has been moved to the 2031 season.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, BYU will welcome Stanford to LaVell Edwards Stadium for a contest that was moved up six seasons, which we reported on Wednesday. The Cougars traveled to Stanford in the first game of the two-game series in 2022 and defeated the Cardinal, 35-26.

BYU is also scheduled to visit the East Carolina Pirates next season on Sept. 20, which rounds out the non-conference portion of its schedule. In the first game of their home-and-home series in 2022, the Pirates defeated the Cougars in Provo, 27-24.

In addition to its three non-conference opponents, BYU will play nine Big 12 opponents again next season. Big 12 foes headed to Provo in 2025 include TCU, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia. The Cougars will travel to face Arizona, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.

BYU is 2-0 so far this season after recording victories at home against the Southern Illinois Salukis, 41-13, and on the road against the SMU Mustangs, 18-15. The Cougars are set to visit the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday in Laramie, Wyo., and the game will kickoff at 9:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network.

Future BYU Football Schedules