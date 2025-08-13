Bowling Green adds Tarleton State to 2026 football schedule

The Bowling Green Falcons have added the Tarleton State Texans to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement from the school Wednesday.

Bowling Green will host Tarleton State at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Tarleton State is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Texans previously competed in the Lone Star Conference in Division II until their move up to the FCS in the fall of 2020.

Bowling Green was previously scheduled to face the Saint Francis Red Flash in 2026, but the game has been canceled. Saint Francis University announced in March that its athletics program is dropping down to Division III beginning with the 2026 season.

With the addition of Tarleton State, Bowling Green has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. After opening the season against Tarleton, the Falcons will make consecutive road trips to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 12 and Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 19.

Bowling Green will conclude its non-conference schedule at home against the USF Bulls on Sept. 26, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that we reported Monday. The series will conclude in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 14, 2030.

Tarleton State now has four non-conference opponents set for next season. Following the trip to Bowling Green, the Texans will visit the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 12, host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 26, and wrap up their regular-season on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 21.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Bowling Green Football Schedule

Tarleton State Football Schedule