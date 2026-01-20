Big Ten football schedule 2026: Release set for Tuesday, January 27

The Big Ten football schedule for the 2026 season will be released next week, according to an announcement from the league on Tuesday.

The complete 2026 Big Ten football schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT on a special release show on the Big Ten Network and the FOX app.

🚨 ONE WEEK FROM TODAY – THE BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE WILL BE REVEALED We'll give you one game for now… National champion @IndianaFootball will host @OhioStateFB in a Big Ten championship game rematch on October 17‼️ pic.twitter.com/O4qqB5Ye8r — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 20, 2026

Big Ten teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. The Big Ten’s scheduling model, announced in 2023, ensures that each team will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period.

The Big Ten also announced the date of one big conference matchup next season. The national champion Indiana Hoosiers will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Big Ten will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the Big Ten Championship Game, which will likely be set for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026.

Below are the conference opponents for each Big Ten team in 2026 and links to their schedules:

Illinois Fighting Illini

HOME: Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue

AWAY: Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA

Indiana Hoosiers

HOME: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

AWAY: Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington

Iowa Hawkeyes

HOME: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin

AWAY: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Washington

Maryland Terrapins

HOME: Illinois, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

AWAY: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, USC

Michigan Wolverines

HOME: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA

AWAY: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers

Michigan State Spartans

HOME: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington

AWAY: Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wisconsin

Minnesota Golden Gophers

HOME: Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA

AWAY: Indiana, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers

HOME: Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Washington

AWAY: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Oregon, Rutgers

Northwestern Wildcats

HOME: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers

AWAY: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes

2026 Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon

2026 Away: Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, USC

Oregon Ducks

HOME: Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, Washington

AWAY: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC

Penn State Nittany Lions

HOME: Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

AWAY: Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Washington

Purdue Boilermakers

HOME: Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Wisconsin

AWAY: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Penn State, UCLA

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

HOME: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC

AWAY: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

UCLA Bruins

HOME: Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

AWAY: Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon

USC Trojans

HOME: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington

AWAY: Indiana, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA

Washington Huskies

HOME: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State

AWAY: Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC

Wisconsin Badgers

HOME: Michigan State, Rutgers, USC, Minnesota

AWAY: Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

Big Ten Football Schedule