ASUN, UAC officially announce strategic alliance

The ASUN and United Athletic Conference will enter a strategic alliance in 2026, the leagues announced Thursday.

This follows our reporting Wednesday that the leagues were in talks to form the partnership as part of a rebranded WAC that would become the UAC (United Athletic Conference).

“We are proud to launch this innovative Division I conference alliance, creating an environment where institutions can elevate their programs, leverage collective resources, and champion a new era of intercollegiate athletics,” ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon, who will lead the alliance, said. “This strategic alliance reflects our dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders, both on and off the field, ensuring a legacy of success and impact for years to come.”

“We find ourselves in a transformative era where conferences and institutions are proactively seeking opportunities to collaborate, forge scheduling alliances, unlock new revenue streams, and prepare for a modernized world of intercollegiate athletics,” Bacon added. “This alliance achieves all these objectives simultaneously for our two conferences. We are now prepared to sprint into a new future with a structure that will provide unprecedented support.”

As reported yesterday, the new UAC will consist of eight members, with seven fielding football squads.

This will populate the UAC with Tarleton, Abilene Christian, UT-Arlington, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and West Georgia. UT-Arlington does not currently field a football team, having disbanded it 40 years ago. The seven remaining ASUN schools — Bellarmine, Lipscomb, Queens, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson, and Florida Gulf Coast — either do not field football or play in a non-scholarship FCS league.

“As collegiate athletics enters a transformational era, bold leadership is essential,” WAC Commissioner Rebekah Ray said. “Our alliance with the ASUN positions our institutions for long-term success and greater competitive opportunities. This important step includes a period of transition, highlighted by the rebranding of our conference. While we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring the storied history and tradition of the Western Athletic Conference. We are excited to embark on this next chapter as the United Athletic Conference and to collaboratively build the consortium with our partners.”

The alliance will begin in July 2026.