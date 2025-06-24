Florida State adds ETSU to 2027 football schedule

The Florida State Seminoles have added the ETSU Buccaneers to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Florida State University was obtained from the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) via a state open records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 16, 2024.

Florida State will host ETSU at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2027, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Seminoles will pay the Buccaneers a $525,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

ETSU is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Buccaneers, who will be lead by new head coach Will Healy, finished the 2024 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in SoCon action.

With the addition of ETSU, Florida State now has three non-conference opponents set for the 2027 season. The Seminoles are scheduled to open the 2027 season at home against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 4 and will visit the in-state rival Florida Gators to close out the regular-season on Nov. 27.

The ACC previously announced the conference opponents for Florida State in 2027. The Seminoles are slated to host Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Pitt and visit Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, and Syracuse.

ETSU now has two scheduled non-conference games in 2027. The Bucs are also slated to host the UVA Wise Cavaliers on a date to be announced.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Florida State Football Schedule

ETSU Football Schedule