Arkansas, Tulsa adjust future football series dates

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Tulsa Golden Hurricane have adjusted their future football series, per a report from WholeHogSports.

Arkansas and Tulsa were previously scheduled to kickoff a three-game football series on Nov. 21, 2026 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The date of that contest has been changed to Sept. 26 that season, according to WholeHogSports, who obtained a copy of the contract amendment via a state public records request.

The date of the third game of the series, which is also scheduled to be played in Fayetteville, has also been modified. Arkansas was previously scheduled to host Tulsa on Sept. 1, 2029, but will now entertain the Golden Hurricanes one week later on Sept. 8.

The middle game of the three-game series remains unchanged. Tulsa will host Arkansas at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 4, 2027, which will mark the first appearance for the Razorbacks in Tulsa since 1952.

Dates of the 2026 and 2029 Arkansas-Tulsa contests were changed to due to the SEC moving to a nine-game conference football schedule beginning next season. Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek alluded to the date changes last week when the school announced it was rescheduling a home game against Memphis in 2026 for the 2030 season.

Arkansas and Tulsa first met on the gridiron in 1899 and have played a total of 73 contests. The Razorbacks have defeated the Golden Hurricane in 19 consecutive contests dating back to 1977. In their most recent matchup in 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas won 23-0 and now leads the overall series 54-16-3.

