Arkansas football’s 2026 home game vs. Memphis moving to 2030 season

Last month, the SEC announced that it would begin playing a nine-game conference football schedule in 2026. The change in scheduling format for the league has, naturally, affected the future non-conference schedules of several league members.

Following the announcement, a review of future SEC football schedules revealed that two teams — Arkansas and Mississippi State — were overscheduled by one game in 2026 due to the upcoming nine-game format.

On Thursday, Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek announced at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club that the school has made a determination on which 2026 game will be rescheduled, per WholeHogSports. Before the announced move to nine-games, Arkansas was scheduled to host the North Alabama Lions (Sept. 5), Memphis Tigers (Sept. 19), and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (Nov. 21) and travel to face the Utah Utes on Sept. 12.

According to Yurachek, Arkansas and Memphis will reschedule their 2026 contest in Fayetteville and it will now be played on a date to be determined in 2030. Additionally, Yurachek stated that Arkansas’s home game against Tulsa next season will be moved from November to September.

That leaves games against North Alabama, Utah, and Tulsa for Arkansas next season. Arkansas kept Utah on its 2026 slate because the SEC is continuing its requirement that each league member play at least one non-conference opponent from a power conference.

Memphis will now need to seek a fourth non-conference opponent to fill the void left by Arkansas. The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 5.

Other scheduled non-conference opponents for Memphis next season include the Boise State Broncos on the road on Sept. 12 and the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 26.

