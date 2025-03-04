Appalachian State, NC State adjust future football series

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and NC State Wolfpack have adjusted their future football series, it was announced Tuesday.

App State and NC State were previously scheduled to kickoff their two-game series on Sept. 6, 2025 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. However, NC State replaced the game with a non-conference contest against fellow ACC member Virginia last summer.

According to the announcement today, the Mountaineers will now host the Wolfpack at Kidd-Brewer Stadium in Boone on Sept. 30, 2028. The date of the return game remains unchanged, which means the home-and-home series will now begin with the Mountaineers traveling to face the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Sept. 26, 2026.

Appalachian State last squared off with NC State in Raleigh in 2006, which resulted in a 23-10 Wolfpack victory. The Wolfpack lead the overall series over the Mountaineers, 6-0, which dates back to their first meeting in 1932. All six games were played in Raleigh.

With the change, Appalachian State now has three non-conference opponents set for the 2028 season. The Mountaineers are also scheduled to host the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 16 and visit the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 23.

NC State now has its non-conference slate complete in 2028 with the addition of the App State contest. The Wolfpack are set to open the season on the road against the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 2 before hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 16 and the Campbell Camels on Sept. 23.

Football Schedules