2026 CUSA football schedule announced, includes Louisiana Tech

The 2026 Conference USA football schedule has been released, and it features a program whose future in the league remains unsettled.

Conference USA was expected to drop to 10 members in 2026 following the planned departures of two schools. One of those moves is confirmed: UTEP is headed to the Mountain West. The status of the second program, Louisiana Tech, is far less certain.

Louisiana Tech announced last year that it would join the Sun Belt Conference “no later than July 1, 2027,” but the school has been working to accelerate that transition to 2026. The Bulldogs have already begun adjusting their non‑conference slate in anticipation of an earlier move.

Additionally, the Louisiana Tech and Conference USA are mired in two separate lawsuits over the move, both of which to date are unresolved.

Despite that effort, the 2026 schedule released today still lists Louisiana Tech as a Conference USA member. That inclusion could change depending on the outcome of ongoing legal negotiations. A comparable scenario played out in 2022, when CUSA initially released a schedule featuring Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss, only to later revise it once their departures were finalized.

Returning CUSA members include Delaware, FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, and WKU.

Top non-conference games for each CUSA team in 2026 include Delaware at Vanderbilt, FIU at USF, Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State at Tennessee, Liberty at James Madison, Louisiana Tech at LSU, Middle Tennessee at Kansas, Missouri State at Texas A&M, New Mexico State at Florida State, Sam Houston at Texas Tech, and WKU at Georgia.

The 2026 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 4 and will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

All 2026 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2026 season will be announced later this spring.

2026 CUSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2026 Conference USA Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 29

Jax State at North Dakota State

NM State at Florida State

Thursday, Sept. 3

Merrimack at Delaware

West Georgia at Kennesaw State

Saturday, Sept. 5

FIU at South Florida

Eastern Kentucky at Jax State

Liberty at James Madison

Northwestern State at LA Tech

Murray State at MTSU

Missouri State at Texas A&M

Mercyhurst at NM State

Sam Houston at Troy

WKU at Nevada

Saturday, Sept. 12

Delaware at Vanderbilt

Buffalo at FIU

Jax State at Ohio

Georgia State at Kennesaw State

Gardner-Webb at Liberty

LA Tech at LSU

MTSU at Marshall

Lindenwood at Missouri State

NM State at Hawaii

Tulsa at Sam Houston

WKU at Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina at Delaware

FIU at Florida Atlantic

Georgia Southern at Jax State

Kennesaw State at Tennessee

Ball State at Liberty

LA Tech at Baylor

Nevada at MTSU

Marshall at Missouri State

Nicholls at Sam Houston

WKU at Indiana

Thursday, Sept. 24

Liberty at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 26

Delaware at Virginia

Long Island at FIU

Kennesaw State at Arkansas State

MTSU at LA Tech

Missouri State at SMU

New Mexico at NM State

Sam Houston at Texas Tech

Mercyhurst at WKU

Thursday, Oct. 1

FIU at Jax State

NM State at Sam Houston

Friday, Oct. 2

Liberty at Delaware

Missouri State at WKU

Saturday, Oct. 3

Army at LA Tech

MTSU at Kansas

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Delaware at Missouri State

Jax State at Kennesaw State

WKU at NM State

Thursday, Oct. 8

LA Tech at FIU

Sam Houston at Liberty

Tuesday, Oct. 13

NM State at Delaware

Kennesaw State at MTSU

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Liberty at WKU

Missouri State at LA Tech

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Delaware at Kennesaw State

MTSU at FIU

Sam Houston at Missouri State

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Jax State at NM State

LA Tech at Liberty

Tuesday, Oct. 27

NM State at MTSU

WKU at Sam Houston

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Missouri State at Jax State

Kennesaw State at LA Tech

Saturday, Oct. 31

FIU at Liberty

Saturday, Nov. 7

Delaware at MTSU

Sam Houston at FIU

LA Tech at Jax State

WKU at Kennesaw State

Liberty at NM State

Saturday, Nov. 14

FIU at Delaware

Jax State at WKU

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston

MTSU at Liberty

NM State at Missouri State

Saturday, Nov. 21

Delaware at LA Tech

FIU at NM State

Sam Houston at Jax State

Kennesaw State at Missouri State

WKU at MTSU

Saturday, Nov. 28

Jax State at Delaware

Missouri State at FIU

Liberty at Kennesaw State

LA Tech at WKU

MTSU at Sam Houston

Friday, Dec. 4

CUSA Championship (CBSSN)

In a likely preemptive move, CUSA relases its 2026 football schedule with Louisiana Tech on it. Sun Belt was reported to be releasing its own version Friday. pic.twitter.com/FrmPwRUAAW — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) March 13, 2026

