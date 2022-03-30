Conference USA releases revised 2022 football schedule

Conference USA has released a revised 2022 football schedule following the departure of three schools. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27.
On Tuesday, Conference USA confirmed that three schools — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss — formalized an agreement to leave the conference earlier than expected. All three schools are leaving for the Sun Belt Conference and will begin play there this fall.
Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each Conference USA school include Maryland at Charlotte, UConn at FIU, UCF at Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech at Clemson, Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL), North Texas at Memphis, Rice at Houston, UAB at LSU, UTEP at Oklahoma, UTSA at Texas, and WKU at Auburn.
The 2022 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, December 2. The format of the championship game will be announced at a later date.
All 2022 game dates are subject to change. Selected games could be move to Thursday or Fridays for television.
2022 C-USA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
East Division
2022 Conference USA Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 27
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
North Texas at UTEP
Austin Peay at WKU
Thursday, Sept. 1
William & Mary at Charlotte
Bryant at FIU
Alabama A&M at UAB
Saturday, Sept. 3
Florida Atlantic at Ohio
Louisiana Tech at Missouri
Middle Tennessee at James Madison
SMU at North Texas
Rice at USC
UTEP at Oklahoma
Houston at UTSA
WKU at Hawaii
Friday, Sept. 9
FIU at Texas State
Saturday, Sept. 10
Maryland at Charlotte
Southeastern Louisiana at Florida Atlantic
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee at Colorado State
Texas Southern at North Texas
McNeese at Rice
UAB at Liberty
New Mexico State at UTEP
UTSA at Army
Saturday, Sept. 17
Charlotte at Georgia State
UCF at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at Clemson
Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee
North Texas at UNLV
Louisiana at Rice
Georgia Southern at UAB
UTEP at New Mexico
UTSA at Texas
WKU at Indiana
Saturday, Sept. 24
Charlotte at South Carolina
FIU at WKU
Florida Atlantic at Purdue
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama
Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL)
North Texas at Memphis
Rice at Houston
Boise State at UTEP
Texas Southern at UTSA
Saturday, Oct. 1
UTEP at Charlotte
FIU at New Mexico State
Florida Atlantic at North Texas
UTSA at Middle Tennessee
UAB at Rice
Troy at WKU
Saturday, Oct. 8
UConn at FIU
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee at UAB
WKU at UTSA
Saturday, Oct. 15
Charlotte at UAB
UTSA at FIU
Rice at Florida Atlantic
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
WKU at Middle Tennessee
Saturday, Oct. 22
FIU at Charlotte
Florida Atlantic at UTEP
Rice at Louisiana Tech
North Texas at UTSA
UAB at WKU
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlotte at Rice
Louisiana Tech at FIU
UAB at Florida Atlantic
Middle Tennessee at UTEP
North Texas at WKU
Saturday, Nov. 5
WKU at Charlotte
FIU at North Texas
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech
UTEP at Rice
UTSA at UAB
Saturday, Nov. 12
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
Florida Atlantic at FIU
Louisiana Tech at UTSA
North Texas at UAB
Rice at WKU
Saturday, Nov. 19
Louisiana Tech at Charlotte
FIU at UTEP
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
UTSA at Rice
UAB at LSU
WKU at Auburn
Saturday, Nov. 26
Middle Tennessee at FIU
WKU at Florida Atlantic
UAB at Louisiana Tech
Rice at North Texas
UTEP at UTSA
Friday, Dec. 2
Ryan C-USA Championship Game