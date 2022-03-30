Conference USA releases revised 2022 football schedule

Conference USA has released a revised 2022 football schedule following the departure of three schools. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27.

On Tuesday, Conference USA confirmed that three schools — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss — formalized an agreement to leave the conference earlier than expected. All three schools are leaving for the Sun Belt Conference and will begin play there this fall.

Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each Conference USA school include Maryland at Charlotte, UConn at FIU, UCF at Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech at Clemson, Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL), North Texas at Memphis, Rice at Houston, UAB at LSU, UTEP at Oklahoma, UTSA at Texas, and WKU at Auburn.

The 2022 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, December 2. The format of the championship game will be announced at a later date.

All 2022 game dates are subject to change. Selected games could be move to Thursday or Fridays for television.

2022 C-USA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

East Division

West Division

2022 Conference USA Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 27

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at UTEP

Austin Peay at WKU

Thursday, Sept. 1

William & Mary at Charlotte

Bryant at FIU

Alabama A&M at UAB

Saturday, Sept. 3

Florida Atlantic at Ohio

Louisiana Tech at Missouri

Middle Tennessee at James Madison

SMU at North Texas

Rice at USC

UTEP at Oklahoma

Houston at UTSA

WKU at Hawaii

Friday, Sept. 9

FIU at Texas State

Saturday, Sept. 10

Maryland at Charlotte

Southeastern Louisiana at Florida Atlantic

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee at Colorado State

Texas Southern at North Texas

McNeese at Rice

UAB at Liberty

New Mexico State at UTEP

UTSA at Army

Saturday, Sept. 17

Charlotte at Georgia State

UCF at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at Clemson

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee

North Texas at UNLV

Louisiana at Rice

Georgia Southern at UAB

UTEP at New Mexico

UTSA at Texas

WKU at Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charlotte at South Carolina

FIU at WKU

Florida Atlantic at Purdue

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama

Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL)

North Texas at Memphis

Rice at Houston

Boise State at UTEP

Texas Southern at UTSA

Saturday, Oct. 1

UTEP at Charlotte

FIU at New Mexico State

Florida Atlantic at North Texas

UTSA at Middle Tennessee

UAB at Rice

Troy at WKU

Saturday, Oct. 8

UConn at FIU

UTEP at Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee at UAB

WKU at UTSA

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charlotte at UAB

UTSA at FIU

Rice at Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

WKU at Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 22

FIU at Charlotte

Florida Atlantic at UTEP

Rice at Louisiana Tech

North Texas at UTSA

UAB at WKU

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Rice

Louisiana Tech at FIU

UAB at Florida Atlantic

Middle Tennessee at UTEP

North Texas at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 5

WKU at Charlotte

FIU at North Texas

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech

UTEP at Rice

UTSA at UAB

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

Florida Atlantic at FIU

Louisiana Tech at UTSA

North Texas at UAB

Rice at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 19

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte

FIU at UTEP

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee

UTSA at Rice

UAB at LSU

WKU at Auburn

Saturday, Nov. 26

Middle Tennessee at FIU

WKU at Florida Atlantic

UAB at Louisiana Tech

Rice at North Texas

UTEP at UTSA

Friday, Dec. 2

Ryan C-USA Championship Game