2022 Conference USA football schedule released, includes 3 departing teams

The 2022 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins on Saturday, September 24.

On Friday, three current Conference USA schools — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss — announced they will leave the conference on June 30, 2022, which is a year earlier than expected. All three schools are leaving for the Sun Belt Conference.

However, the 2022 schedule released today by Conference USA includes Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss. So expect the schedule to change after the lawyers finish their negotiations.

Following the release, Conference USA issues the following statement:

Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact. The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws

Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each Conference USA school include Maryland at Charlotte, UConn at FIU, UCF at Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech at Clemson, Marshall at Notre Dame, Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL), North Texas at Memphis, Rice at Houston, Southern Miss at Miami (FL), UAB at LSU, UTEP at Oklahoma, UTSA at Texas, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, and WKU at Auburn.

The 2022 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 3.

All 2022 game dates are subject to change. Selected games could be move to Thursday or Fridays for television.

2022 C-USA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

East Division

West Division

2022 Conference USA Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 27

Austin Peay at WKU

Thursday, Sept. 1

Alabama A&M at UAB

Bryant at FIU

Saturday, Sept. 3

William & Mary at Charlotte

Florida Atlantic at Ohio

LA Tech at Missouri

Middle Tennessee at James Madison

Norfolk State at Marshall

SMU at North Texas

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Rice at USC

Liberty at Southern Miss

UTEP at Oklahoma

Houston at UTSA

WKU at Hawai’i

Friday, Sept. 9

FIU at Texas State

Saturday, Sept. 10

Maryland at Charlotte

Southeastern Louisiana at Florida Atlantic

Stephen F. Austin at LA Tech

Middle Tennessee at Colorado State

Marshall at Notre Dame

Texas Southern at North Texas

Old Dominion at East Carolina

McNeese at Rice

Southern Miss at Miami (FL)

UAB at Liberty

New Mexico State at UTEP

UTSA at Army

Saturday, Sept. 17

Charlotte at Georgia State

UCF at Florida Atlantic

LA Tech at Clemson

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee

Marshall at Bowling Green

North Texas at UNLV

Old Dominion at Virginia

Louisiana at Rice

Northwestern State at Southern Miss

Georgia Southern at UAB

UTEP at New Mexico

UTSA at Texas

WKU at Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charlotte at South Carolina

FIU at WKU

Florida Atlantic at Purdue

LA Tech at South Alabama

Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL)

Appalachian State at Marshall

North Texas at Memphis

Rice at Houston

Southern Miss at Tulane

Boise State at UTEP

Texas Southern at UTSA

Saturday, Oct. 1

FIU at New Mexico State

UAB at Florida Atlantic

UTEP at LA Tech

UTSA at Middle Tennessee

Rice at North Texas

Liberty at Old Dominion

Troy at WKU

Saturday, Oct. 8

Charlotte at Rice

UConn at FIU

Florida Atlantic at UTEP

LA Tech at Southern Miss

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion

Marshall at UAB

WKU at UTSA

Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at Charlotte

Florida Atlantic at FIU

UAB at LA Tech

WKU at Middle Tennessee

North Texas at Marshall

Southern Miss at UTEP

Saturday, Oct. 22

FIU at Charlotte

LA Tech at UTSA

Marshall at WKU

Southern Miss at North Texas

UTEP at Old Dominion

UAB at Rice

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Marshall

Middle Tennessee at FIU

Old Dominion at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at UAB

Rice at WKU

UTSA at Southern Miss

Saturday, Nov. 5

LA Tech at Charlotte

FIU at North Texas

WKU at Florida Atlantic

Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss

Marshall at Old Dominion

UTEP at Rice

UTSA at UAB

Saturday, Nov. 12

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

Southern Miss at FIU

Florida Atlantic at Marshall

Rice at LA Tech

North Texas at UTSA

Old Dominion at WKU

UAB at UTEP

Saturday, Nov. 19

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

FIU at Old Dominion

LA Tech at North Texas

Middle Tennessee at Marshall

Rice at Southern Miss

UAB at LSU

UTEP at UTSA

WKU at Auburn

Friday, Nov. 25

Southern Miss at UAB

Saturday, Nov. 26

WKU at Charlotte

Marshall at FIU

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee

Old Dominion at LA Tech

North Texas at UTEP

UTSA at Rice

Saturday, Dec. 3

Ryan C-USA Championship