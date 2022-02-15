2022 Conference USA football schedule released, includes 3 departing teams

The 2022 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins on Saturday, September 24.
On Friday, three current Conference USA schools — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss — announced they will leave the conference on June 30, 2022, which is a year earlier than expected. All three schools are leaving for the Sun Belt Conference.
However, the 2022 schedule released today by Conference USA includes Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss. So expect the schedule to change after the lawyers finish their negotiations.
Following the release, Conference USA issues the following statement:
Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact. The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws
Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each Conference USA school include Maryland at Charlotte, UConn at FIU, UCF at Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech at Clemson, Marshall at Notre Dame, Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL), North Texas at Memphis, Rice at Houston, Southern Miss at Miami (FL), UAB at LSU, UTEP at Oklahoma, UTSA at Texas, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, and WKU at Auburn.
The 2022 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 3.
All 2022 game dates are subject to change. Selected games could be move to Thursday or Fridays for television.
2022 C-USA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
East Division
- 2022 Charlotte Football Schedule
- 2022 FIU Football Schedule
- 2022 Florida Atlantic Football Schedule
- 2022 Marshall Football Schedule
- 2022 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule
- 2022 Old Dominion Football Schedule
- 2022 WKU Football Schedule
West Division
- 2022 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule
- 2022 North Texas Football Schedule
- 2022 Rice Football Schedule
- 2022 Southern Miss Football Schedule
- 2022 UAB Football Schedule
- 2022 UTEP Football Schedule
- 2022 UTSA Football Schedule
2022 Conference USA Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 27
Austin Peay at WKU
Thursday, Sept. 1
Alabama A&M at UAB
Bryant at FIU
Saturday, Sept. 3
William & Mary at Charlotte
Florida Atlantic at Ohio
LA Tech at Missouri
Middle Tennessee at James Madison
Norfolk State at Marshall
SMU at North Texas
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Rice at USC
Liberty at Southern Miss
UTEP at Oklahoma
Houston at UTSA
WKU at Hawai’i
Friday, Sept. 9
FIU at Texas State
Saturday, Sept. 10
Maryland at Charlotte
Southeastern Louisiana at Florida Atlantic
Stephen F. Austin at LA Tech
Middle Tennessee at Colorado State
Marshall at Notre Dame
Texas Southern at North Texas
Old Dominion at East Carolina
McNeese at Rice
Southern Miss at Miami (FL)
UAB at Liberty
New Mexico State at UTEP
UTSA at Army
Saturday, Sept. 17
Charlotte at Georgia State
UCF at Florida Atlantic
LA Tech at Clemson
Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee
Marshall at Bowling Green
North Texas at UNLV
Old Dominion at Virginia
Louisiana at Rice
Northwestern State at Southern Miss
Georgia Southern at UAB
UTEP at New Mexico
UTSA at Texas
WKU at Indiana
Saturday, Sept. 24
Charlotte at South Carolina
FIU at WKU
Florida Atlantic at Purdue
LA Tech at South Alabama
Middle Tennessee at Miami (FL)
Appalachian State at Marshall
North Texas at Memphis
Rice at Houston
Southern Miss at Tulane
Boise State at UTEP
Texas Southern at UTSA
Saturday, Oct. 1
FIU at New Mexico State
UAB at Florida Atlantic
UTEP at LA Tech
UTSA at Middle Tennessee
Rice at North Texas
Liberty at Old Dominion
Troy at WKU
Saturday, Oct. 8
Charlotte at Rice
UConn at FIU
Florida Atlantic at UTEP
LA Tech at Southern Miss
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion
Marshall at UAB
WKU at UTSA
Saturday, Oct. 15
Old Dominion at Charlotte
Florida Atlantic at FIU
UAB at LA Tech
WKU at Middle Tennessee
North Texas at Marshall
Southern Miss at UTEP
Saturday, Oct. 22
FIU at Charlotte
LA Tech at UTSA
Marshall at WKU
Southern Miss at North Texas
UTEP at Old Dominion
UAB at Rice
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlotte at Marshall
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Old Dominion at Florida Atlantic
North Texas at UAB
Rice at WKU
UTSA at Southern Miss
Saturday, Nov. 5
LA Tech at Charlotte
FIU at North Texas
WKU at Florida Atlantic
Middle Tennessee at Southern Miss
Marshall at Old Dominion
UTEP at Rice
UTSA at UAB
Saturday, Nov. 12
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
Southern Miss at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Marshall
Rice at LA Tech
North Texas at UTSA
Old Dominion at WKU
UAB at UTEP
Saturday, Nov. 19
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
FIU at Old Dominion
LA Tech at North Texas
Middle Tennessee at Marshall
Rice at Southern Miss
UAB at LSU
UTEP at UTSA
WKU at Auburn
Friday, Nov. 25
Southern Miss at UAB
Saturday, Nov. 26
WKU at Charlotte
Marshall at FIU
Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
Old Dominion at LA Tech
North Texas at UTEP
UTSA at Rice
Saturday, Dec. 3
Ryan C-USA Championship
A pathetic move by C-USA to hold back schools already intending to leave the conference. A move like this shows the problems in the conference’s hierarchy and why the schools left in the first place.
Those schools are gone. This will go to court. My money is on the exiting teams winning.
That schedule won’t happen. It’ll be completely rewritten in a month or two.
Please note. UCONN is not a featured out of conference opponent. UCONN is one of the poorest college football programs in the country.
The other choices are Bryant, Texas State, and NM State. But does it really matter?
LOLOL You just KNEW this was going to happen!!! Pretty hard to figure out where to go for a road game at the moment, if you are a Marshall, Southern Miss. or ODU supporter!