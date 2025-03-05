2025 MAC football schedule announced

The 2025 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Buffalo at Kent State.

The UMass Minutemen join the MAC this season, which will bring the conference roster to 13 teams. That will last for the 2025 season only, as the Northern Illinois Huskies are moving to the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member in 2026.

Returning MAC members include Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will compete in the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2025 include Akron at Nebraska, Ball State at Auburn, Bowling Green at Louisville, Buffalo at Minnesota, Central Michigan at Michigan, Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, Kent State at Oklahoma, Miami OH at Wisconsin, Northern Illinois at Maryland, Ohio at Ohio State, Toledo at Kentucky, UMass at Missouri, and Western Michigan at Michigan State.

The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television details will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN platforms (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+) and CBS Sports Network.

2025 MAC Football Schedules



2025 MAC Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 28

Wyoming at Akron

Buffalo at Minnesota

Central Michigan at San Jose State

Lafayette at Bowling Green

Saturday, Aug. 30

Ball State at Purdue

Eastern Michigan at Texas State

Merrimack College at Kent State

Temple at UMass

Miami (Ohio) at Wisconsin

Holy Cross at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Rutgers

Toledo at Kentucky

Western Michigan at Michigan State

Saturday, Sept. 6

Akron at Nebraska

Ball State at Auburn

Bowling Green at Cincinnati

Saint Francis at Buffalo

Central Michigan at Pitt

Long Island at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Texas Tech

Bryant at UMass

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers

Northern Illinois at Maryland

West Virginia at Ohio

Western Kentucky at Toledo

North Texas at Western Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent State

Akron at UAB

New Hampshire at Ball State

Liberty at Bowling Green

Central Michigan at Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

UMass at Iowa

Ohio at Ohio State

Morgan State at Toledo

Western Michigan at Illinois

Saturday, Sept. 20

Toledo at Western Michigan

Duquesne at Akron

Ball State at UConn

Bowling Green at Louisville

Troy at Buffalo

Wagner at Central Michigan

Louisiana at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Florida State

UNLV at Miami (Ohio)

Northern Illinois at Mississippi State

Gardner Webb at Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 27

Akron at Toledo

Bowling Green at Ohio

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

UConn at Buffalo

UMass at Missouri

Lindenwood at Miami (Ohio)

San Diego State at Northern Illinois

Rhode Island at Western Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 4

Central Michigan at Akron

Ohio at Ball State

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo

Western Michigan at UMass

Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Oklahoma

Saturday, Oct. 11

Miami (Ohio) at Akron

Ball State at Western Michigan

Toledo at Bowling Green

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

UMass at Kent State

Saturday, Oct. 18

Akron at Ball State

Central Michigan at Bowling Green

Buffalo at UMass

Eastern Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

Kent State at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 25

Akron at Buffalo

Ball State at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green at Kent State

UMass at Central Michigan

Ohio at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

Toledo at Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 1

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 4

UMass at Akron

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Kent State at Ball State

Northern Illinois at Toledo

Saturday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Kent State at Akron

Ohio at Western Michigan

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Buffalo at Central Michigan

Northern Illinois at UMass

Toledo at Miami (Ohio)

Saturday, Nov. 15

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Akron at Bowling Green

UMass at Ohio

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo

Central Michigan at Kent State

Saturday, Nov. 22

Ball State at Toledo

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at UMass

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Friday, Nov. 28

Ohio at Buffalo

Kent State at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 29

Ball State at Miami (Ohio)

Toledo at Central Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 6

MAC Football Championship Game