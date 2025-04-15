The 2025 FBS Independents Football Helmet Schedule is now available, and it also includes the two Pac-12 members. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for four teams total.

There are two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent teams for the 2025 season — Notre Dame and UConn. UMass returns to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) this season after competing for eight seasons as an FBS Independent.

The two Pac-12 teams, Oregon State and Washington State, will essentially play the 2025 season as FBS Independents before the Pac-12 returns with a minimum eight-team lineup in 2026.

Three FBS Independent teams will kickoff their 2025 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30 — UConn hosts the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Oregon State hosts the California Golden Bears, while Washington State welcomes the rival Idaho Vandals to Pullman.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish open their season one day later on Sunday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Miami Hurricanes. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

The 2025 SEC Football Helmet Schedule and 2025 ACC Football Helmet Schedule were previously released. The remaining college football helmet schedules for the 2025 season will be released over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules

2025 FBS Independents Football Helmet Schedule (w/ Pac-12)

College Football Helmet Schedules