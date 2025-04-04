The 2025 ACC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each ACC team.

The 2025 season will be the second for the ACC as a 17-team conference following the addition of California, SMU, and Stanford. Each ACC team plays an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.

ACC action in 2025 gets underway in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with one league team in action, which features the Stanford Cardinal visiting the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

One ACC team opens its season on Thursday, Aug. 28. The North Carolina State Wolfpack will host the East Carolina Pirates in that contest.

Then on Friday, Aug. 29, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes, while the Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Kennesaw State Owls.

Week 1 of the 2025 season also features a couple of non-conference power matchups that are slated for Saturday, Aug. 30. The Syracuse Orange face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Aflac Kickoff Classic in Atlanta, Ga., the Florida State Seminoles play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Clemson Tigers host the LSU Tigers.

Sunday, Aug. 31 features two ACC teams in action, highlighted by the Miami Hurricanes hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30pm ET on ABC. A second Aflac Kickoff Classic in Atlanta also features the Virginia Tech Hokies battling the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 1) features the debut of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, as the Tar Heels play host to the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by an ESPN network at a time to be announced.

The helmet schedule for the SEC has already been released. The remaining FBS conference helmet schedules will be posted over the next few weeks.

