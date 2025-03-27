The 2025 SEC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each SEC team.

The 2025 season will be the second for the SEC as a 16-team league following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. SEC teams continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents.

The 2025 SEC season is currently set to begin on Friday, Aug. 29 when the Auburn Tigers travel to take on the Baylor Bears. Note that the SEC, in concert with ESPN, will likely move at least one game to Thursday, Aug. 28 later this Spring.

Saturday of Week 1 (Aug. 30) features several marquee non-conference games. The Alabama Crimson Tide visit the Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers travel to face the Clemson Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers square off with the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, Ga., and the Texas Longhorns travel to face the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Ga., one day after the Tennessee-Syracuse contest.

The first conference game of the 2025 season is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6 (Week 2) when the Ole Miss Rebels travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 2025 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The SEC will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the championship.

Helmet schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be posted over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules