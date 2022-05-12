2022 NFL schedule release: Chiefs-Buccaneers set for Sunday Night Football on Oct. 2

The 2022 NFL schedule release is set for Thursday night, and the league has announced the date of the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup ahead of that complete reveal.

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Sunday Night Football Matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay last met in Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in that contest 31-9.

Yesterday, the NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 13. That followed a Tuesday announcement that the Denver Broncos will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. That matchup will be one of three on Sunday, Dec. 25.

On Monday, a Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2 was announced (Monday, Sept. 19, 2022). The doubleheader will feature the Tennessee Titans traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings. The games will be televised by ESPN at 7:15pm ET and ABC at 8:30pm ET, respectively.

Last week, the NFL announced the 2022 International Series. The five-game scheduled features three games in London, England (Vikings-Saints, Giants-Packers, and Broncos-Jaguars), one game in Munich, Germany (Seahawks-Buccaneers), and one game in Mexico City, Mexico (49ers-Cardinals).

Below are all of the contests that have been officially announced by the NFL leading up to the full 2022 schedule release (all times Eastern):

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs – 8pm, Prime Video

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills – 7:15pm, ESPN

Vikings at Eagles – 8:30pm, ABC

WEEK 4

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings at Saints (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

Chiefs at Buccaneers – 8:20pm, NBC

WEEK 5

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants at Packers (London) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 8

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos at Jaguars (London) – 9:30am, ESPN+

WEEK 10

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks at Buccaneers (Munich) – 9:30am, NFLN

Cowboys at Packers – 4:25pm, FOX

WEEK 11

Monday, Nov. 21

49ers at Cardinals (Mexico) – 8:15pm, ESPN

WEEK 16

Sunday, Dec. 25

Broncos at Rams – 4:30pm, CBS/Nickelodeon

The 2022 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 8 and should feature the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2022 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

