2022 NFL schedule release: Cowboys at Packers set for November 13

The 2022 NFL schedule release is set for Thursday, and the league has announced the date of the Cowboys-Packers matchup ahead of that complete reveal.

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The game will be televised by FOX at 4:25pm ET / 3:25pm ET.

Dallas and Green Bay last met during the regular-season on Oct. 6, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys in that contest, 34-24 to extend their lead in the overall series to 20-17.

Yesterday, the NFL announced that the Denver Broncos will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. That matchup will be one of three on Sunday, Dec. 25.

On Monday, a Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2 was announced (Monday, Sept. 19, 2022). The doubleheader will feature the Tennessee Titans traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings. The games will be televised by ESPN at 7:15pm ET and ABC at 8:30pm ET, respectively.

Last week, the NFL announced the 2022 International Series. The five-game scheduled features three games in London, England (Vikings-Saints, Giants-Packers, and Broncos-Jaguars), one game in Munich, Germany (Seahawks-Buccaneers), and one game in Mexico City, Mexico (49ers-Cardinals).

The 2022 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 8 and should feature the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2022 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

