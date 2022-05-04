NFL Schedule 2022: Five International Series matchups announced

Leading up to the release of the complete 2022 NFL schedule next week, the league has announced the five International Series matchups for next season.
The 2022 season will feature three International Series matchups in London, England, one in Munich, Germany, and one in Mexico City, Mexico.
In the first game of the 2022 International Series, the New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 (Week 4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.
A second matchup will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 (Week 5). The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Giants in that contest and it will also be televised by the NFL Network at 9:30am ET.
The third and final London game this season will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 (Week 8). The two teams will square off at Wembley Stadium in London and the game will be streamed live by ESPN+ at 9:30am ET.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 (Week 10), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany. The Buccaneers and Seahawks will play at Allianz Arena in Munich and the game will be televised by the NFL network at 9:30am ET.
The fifth and final International Series contest in 2022 will be a Monday Night Football matchup. The Arizona Cardinals will host the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 (Week 11) and the game will be televised by ESPN at 8:15pm ET.
Missed opportunity not to have Green Bay host brat tailgating and biers in Munich!
Good point. That would have been pretty cool.
It seems like they are getting more big-known teams in the international contests this year.
I wonder if their goal is to have 16 such games. I’d play two or three in Canada, consider Australia as well. I’d also consider, if they need more neutral games, playing in non-NFL cities now and then.