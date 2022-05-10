2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos-Rams set for Christmas Day

The 2022 NFL schedule release is set for Thursday, and the league has announced another matchup ahead of that complete reveal.

On Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, the Denver Broncos will travel to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by CBS and Nickelodeon at 4:30pm ET.

ESPN reported last month that the 2022 NFL schedule will features three games on Christmas Day this season. One additional afternoon game will be on FOX, while the primetime game will be televised by NBC.

The Broncos-Rams matchup adds to the list of regular-season games that have been officially announced by the NFL. Yesterday, a Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 2 was announced.

The MNF doubleheader, slated for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, will feature the Tennessee Titans traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings. The games will be televised by ESPN at 7:15pm ET and ABC at 8:30pm ET, respectively.

Last week, the NFL announced the 2022 International Series. The five-game scheduled features three games in London, England (Vikings-Saints, Giants-Packers, and Broncos-Jaguars), one game in Munich, Germany (Seahawks-Buccaneers), and one game in Mexico City, Mexico (49ers-Cardinals).

The 2022 NFL regular-season is scheduled to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 8 and should feature the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2022 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

