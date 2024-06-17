Youngstown State adds Mercyhurst, Towson to future football schedules

The Youngstown State Penguins have added three games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for all three football games were obtained from Youngstown State University via a state open records request.

Youngstown State will welcome the Mercyhurst Lakers of the Northeast Conference to Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. The Penguins will pay the Lakers a $100,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Last year, we reported that Youngstown State would host the Butler Bulldogs on Aug. 28, 2025. That contest will either be rescheduled for another season or canceled since the Penguins are now set to host Mercyhurst on the same date.

Youngstown State and the Towson Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home football series, according to the copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com.

The series will begin with Youngstown State traveling to face Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Penguins host the Tigers at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

Youngstown State is currently undefeated against Towson in four attempts. The two schools first met in 1988 and then played three more contests through 1991.

With the addition of Mercyhurst and Towson, Youngstown State has tentatively completed its 2025 non-conference slate. Other opponents include the Michigan State Spartans on the road on Sept. 6 and the Robert Morris Colonials at home on Sept. 13.

Towson has also completed its non-conference schedule in 2025, barring any other changes. The Tigers will open the season at the Morgan State Bears on Sept. 6 before visiting the Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 13. A home contest against the Robert Morris Colonials is set for Sept. 27.

Youngstown State is the first known non-conference opponent for Mercyhurst in 2025.

Date Changes

Youngstown State has swapped the dates of two of its games on its 2026 football schedule. The Penguins will now visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 5, 2026 (instead of Sept. 19) and will host the Saint Francis Red Flash on Sept. 19, 2026 (instead of Sept. 3).

The Penguins will receive an additional $50,000 from Kentucky for the change, and will then in turn pay Saint Francis $50,000 for their date change, according to copies of amendments obtained by FBSchedules.com.

