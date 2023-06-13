Youngstown State adds Butler, Valparaiso to future football schedules

The Youngstown State Penguins have added three home games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for all three football games were obtained from Youngstown State University via a state open records request.

Youngstown State will welcome the Valparaiso Beacons of the Pioneer Football League (PFL) to Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Youngstown State previously announced that contest in April.

The contract for the Youngstown State-Valparaiso game in 2024 also includes a second contest at Stambaugh Stadium four seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The Penguins will pay the Beacons a $125,000 guarantee for each game, according to the copy of the contract.

Youngstown State and Valparaiso first met on the gridiron in 2011 and have played three contests overall. The Penguins defeated the Beacons in all three contests, most recently in 2018, 42-7.

The Penguins and Beacons are also slated to meet this season in Youngstown on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, which we reported last year.

The Butler Bulldogs of the PFL will travel to take on Youngstown State during the 2025 season, with the matchup set for each teams’ season-opener on Thursday, Aug. 28. Butler will receive a $120,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

Youngstown State holds a 2-1 record against Butler in three attempts. The two schools first met in 2010 and played most recently in 2018, which resulted in Butler’s first victory in the series, 23-21 in Youngstown.

