Youngstown State adds three home games to future football schedules

The Youngstown State Penguins have added three home games to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for all three football games were obtained from Youngstown State University via a state open records request.

Youngstown State will welcome the Valparaiso Beacons of the Pioneer Football League to Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The Penguins will pay the Beacons a $115,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Youngstown State and Valparaiso first met on the gridiron in 2011 and have played three contests overall. The Penguins defeated the Beacons in all three contests, most recently in 2018, 42-7.

The Robert Morris Colonials of the Big South Conference will also travel to take on Youngstown State in 2023, with the matchup set for Saturday, Sept. 16. Robert Morris will receive the same $115,000 guarantee, per the contract copy.

Youngstown State is also undefeated against Robert Morris in four previous matchups. The two schools first met in 2015 and played most recently in 2019, which resulted in a 45-10 Penguin victory.

The Saint Francis Red Flash will travel to face Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. The guarantee amount for Saint Francis is the same at $115,000.

In seven previous meetings, Youngstown State has never lost to Saint Francis. The two schools first met in 1939 and played most recently in 2015.

