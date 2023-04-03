Youngstown State, Villanova schedule football series for 2024, 2027

The Youngstown State Penguins and Villanova Wildcats have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2027 seasons, Youngstown State announced.

In the first game of the series, Villanova will host YSU at Villanova Stadium in Villanova, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2024. The series will conclude three seasons later when the Wildcats travel to face the Penguins at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2027.

Youngstown State and Villanova first met on the gridiron in 1975 and have played 10 times overall. The Penguins won the most recent contest in the series in 1999 at Villanova, 28-21. The Penguins own five consecutive victories in the series and are 8-2 against the Wildcats.

Youngstown State will lift the lid on the 2023 season with a Thursday contest at home against the Valparaiso Beacons of the Pioneer League on Thursday, Aug. 31. Villanova opens their season two days later with a road tilt against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 2.

