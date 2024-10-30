Wyoming adds Northern Iowa to 2025 football schedule

The Wyoming Cowboys have added the Northern Iowa Panthers to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) was obtained from the University of Wyoming via a state public records request.

Wyoming will host Northern Iowa at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Cowboys will pay the Panthers a $400,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Wyoming and Northern Iowa have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Cowboys defeated the Panthers in that contest, 45-42, which was played in Laramie on Sept. 11, 1993.

The addition of Northern Iowa completes Wyoming’s non-conference football schedule for the 2025 season. Wyoming is scheduled to open the season at home against the Akron Zips on Saturday, Aug. 30. After hosting Northern Iowa, the Cowboys will welcome the Utah Utes to Laramie on Sept. 13 before returning to the road to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 20.

In Mountain West Conference action in 2025, Wyoming is scheduled to host Colorado State, San Diego State, San Jose State, and Utah State and travel to Air Force, Fresno State, Hawaii, and New Mexico.

Northern Iowa, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), now has three scheduled non-conference opponent for the 2025 season. UNI is also slated to host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 13 and visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Nov. 15.

The MVFC released a revised version of its 2025 football schedule in August. UNI is scheduled to host North Dakota, South Dakota, Murray State, and Youngstown State and will travel to South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, and North Dakota State.

