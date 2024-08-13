Missouri Valley Football Conference releases revised 2025, 2026 schedules

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released a revised version of its league football schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The release of the revised future MVFC schedules comes about three months after the Missouri State Bears revealed their decision to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and join Conference USA in 2025.
The MVFC previously revised its football schedules last December following the departure of the Western Illinois Leathernecks to the Ohio Valley Conference.
Beginning in 2025, the MVFC will consist of 10 members — Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.
Missouri Valley Football Conference members will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule with three non-conference opponents each season. However, the 2025 season features an extra playing week due to the calendar, so most teams will schedule an additional non-league game for a total of 12 contests.
Below are the revised MVFC schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, which were provided to FBSchedules.com by the conference. Non-conference contests are not included.
2025 MVFC Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
South Dakota at North Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
North Dakota State at Illinois State
North Dakota at Northern Iowa
Murray State at South Dakota
Indiana State at Southern Illinois
South Dakota State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
South Dakota at Indiana State
Illinois State at Murray State
Youngstown State at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Youngstown State at Illinois State
North Dakota State at Indiana State
South Dakota State at Murray State
South Dakota at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Indiana State at North Dakota
Illinois State at South Dakota
North Dakota State at South Dakota State
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
Murray State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Northern Iowa at Illinois State
Southern Illinois at Murray State
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
North Dakota at South Dakota
Indiana State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Illinois State at Indiana State
North Dakota State at North Dakota
Murray State at Northern Iowa
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
North Dakota at Murray State
Northern Iowa at North Dakota State
Illinois State at South Dakota State
South Dakota at Southern Illinois
Indiana State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
Southern Illinois at Illinois State
Murray State at Indiana State
South Dakota State at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Northern Iowa
2026 MVFC Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
Northern Iowa at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State
Indiana State at South Dakota
Murray State at South Dakota State
Illinois State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026
South Dakota State at Illinois State
North Dakota at Indiana State
South Dakota at Murray State
North Dakota State at Northern Iowa
Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
Youngstown State at Indiana State
Northern Iowa at Murray State
South Dakota at North Dakota
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Murray State at Illinois State
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
North Dakota State at South Dakota
North Dakota at South Dakota State
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
South Dakota at Illinois State
Indiana State at Murray State
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Southern Illinois
North Dakota State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Murray State at North Dakota
Indiana State at North Dakota State
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
Southern Illinois at South Dakota
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
South Dakota State at Indiana State
Illinois State at North Dakota State
Northern Iowa at South Dakota
Murray State at Southern Illinois
North Dakota at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Indiana State at Illinois State
Youngstown State at Murray State
North Dakota State at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa
South Dakota at South Dakota State
