Missouri Valley Football Conference releases revised 2025, 2026 schedules

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released a revised version of its league football schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The release of the revised future MVFC schedules comes about three months after the Missouri State Bears revealed their decision to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and join Conference USA in 2025.

The MVFC previously revised its football schedules last December following the departure of the Western Illinois Leathernecks to the Ohio Valley Conference.

Beginning in 2025, the MVFC will consist of 10 members — Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

Missouri Valley Football Conference members will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule with three non-conference opponents each season. However, the 2025 season features an extra playing week due to the calendar, so most teams will schedule an additional non-league game for a total of 12 contests.

Below are the revised MVFC schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, which were provided to FBSchedules.com by the conference. Non-conference contests are not included.

2025 MVFC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

South Dakota at North Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

North Dakota State at Illinois State

North Dakota at Northern Iowa

Murray State at South Dakota

Indiana State at Southern Illinois

South Dakota State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

South Dakota at Indiana State

Illinois State at Murray State

Youngstown State at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Youngstown State at Illinois State

North Dakota State at Indiana State

South Dakota State at Murray State

South Dakota at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Indiana State at North Dakota

Illinois State at South Dakota

North Dakota State at South Dakota State

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

Murray State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Northern Iowa at Illinois State

Southern Illinois at Murray State

Youngstown State at North Dakota State

North Dakota at South Dakota

Indiana State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Illinois State at Indiana State

North Dakota State at North Dakota

Murray State at Northern Iowa

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

North Dakota at Murray State

Northern Iowa at North Dakota State

Illinois State at South Dakota State

South Dakota at Southern Illinois

Indiana State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Southern Illinois at Illinois State

Murray State at Indiana State

South Dakota State at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Northern Iowa

2026 MVFC Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

Northern Iowa at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

Indiana State at South Dakota

Murray State at South Dakota State

Illinois State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

South Dakota State at Illinois State

North Dakota at Indiana State

South Dakota at Murray State

North Dakota State at Northern Iowa

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Youngstown State at Indiana State

Northern Iowa at Murray State

South Dakota at North Dakota

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Murray State at Illinois State

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

North Dakota State at South Dakota

North Dakota at South Dakota State

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

South Dakota at Illinois State

Indiana State at Murray State

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Southern Illinois

North Dakota State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Murray State at North Dakota

Indiana State at North Dakota State

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

South Dakota State at Indiana State

Illinois State at North Dakota State

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

Murray State at Southern Illinois

North Dakota at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Indiana State at Illinois State

Youngstown State at Murray State

North Dakota State at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa

South Dakota at South Dakota State

