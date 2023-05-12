Western Illinois football to join Ohio Valley Conference in 2024

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) in 2024, the school announced on Friday.
Western Illinois will officially depart the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) after the 2023 football season and will join the Ohio Valley Conference beginning in the fall of 2024. All other Leathernecks athletics teams will depart the Summit League and will join the OVC effective July 1, 2023.
“This is going to be an excellent new endeavor for Western Illinois University,” said WIU President Dr. Huang. “We are excited to join our peers of similar size and communities, and we look forward to great competition.”
Western Illinois has been a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference since 1985, when it was then known as the Gateway Football Conference.
“This represents a new start, and a new era for Leatherneck Athletics against some old rivalries, as well as some new teams in our geographic footprint,” said WIU Director of Athletics Paul A. Bubb. “When you look at the schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, you see schools which are similar in enrollment, the size of communities where they exist, the academic programs they offer and the athletic budgets each has to work with at the Division I level.”
With the addition of Western Illinois, the OVC will increase to eight football members. WIU joins Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin.
“We are delighted Western Illinois has decided to join the OVC,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “The WIU Athletics programs have long competed against OVC institutions given the similarity of programs and geographic proximity. Accordingly, there is a high level of comfort and excitement about the Leathernecks becoming part of the OVC community. We cannot wait to extend a warm welcome to WIU’s student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.”
The OVC currently has a football partnership with the Big South Conference. Bryant, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, and Robert Morris comprise the Big South portion of the Big South-OVC.
Future Western Illinois Football Schedules
What really should happen is the MAC add Cleveland State, Robert Morris, Southern Illinois and Youngstown State as full members, with only the latter two joining for football, and Fordham and Richmond for football only.
This would set off a chain reaction that affects several Central States conferences,
First, one of the MVC’s private members, Valparaiso, is invited to join a new conference that also includes current Big East members Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier, A-10 members Dayton, Loyola (Chicago) and Saint Louis, and WCC members Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.
The remaining private schools in the MVC – Belmont, Bradley, Drake, and Evansville – form a new conference with ASUN members Bellarmine and Lipscomb and Summit League members Oral Roberts and St. Thomas.
The MVC then invites current D1 schools Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State, and Western Illinois, plus current D2 schools Grand Valley State and St. Cloud State, to reform into a 16-team conference that changes its main focus from basketball to football, having every scholarship FCS program in the Midwest (except for Central State, which I propose join the SWAC). The MVC would divide into divisions for certain sports along the Mississippi River, with the exception of Northern Iowa being in the East. Each division would have one non-football school – UIC in the East and St. Cloud State in the West. The MVFC would no longer be a separately-operating entity.
Meanwhile the Horizon League adds existing D1 schools Chicago State, Kansas City, Morehead State, Omaha, SIU Edwardsville, and Southern Indiana, D2 schools Pitt-Johnstown and UMSL, and NAIA school UM-Dearborn. The Summit League would thus cease to exist.
The OVC regroups as a Kentucky/Tennessee-only conference, adding Chattanooga and East Tennessee State from the SoCon (for ETSU it is a return to the OVC after having left in 1978), and D2 schools Kentucky State, Kentucky Wesleyan (which has a strong basketball program) and Lane. All 10 schools would play football in the OVC, with a 9-game round robin conference schedule.
Meanwhile the SoCon would engage in a member swap with the Big South, with Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb, which have scholarship football, going to the SoCon and UNC Greensboro, which does not have football, going back to the Big South for the first time since 1997. The SoCon would also add Charleston (WV), UVA Wise and UNC Pembroke from D2.
The America East would add three D2 schools that sponsor football – IUP, New Haven, and Shepherd. Those schools would join with current CAA Football members Albany, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island and current Big South football school Bryant to form the new America East football league, with Rhode Island being an associate.
The CAA would add Norfolk State and North Carolina Central to both sides of its conference and Duquesne and Robert Morris just to CAA Football.
The A-10, losing its Midwestern members to the new conference outlined in the previous post and its three Pennsylvania schools to a revamped Big East, adds Drexel, Northeastern, and Winthrop.
The Big South further adds Queens (NC) and the four Florida schools from the ASUN, which also loses Eastern Kentucky to the Sun Belt and Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, and North Alabama to C-USA, forcing the ASUN to reorganize as a D2 league by adding 8 schools from existing D2 conferences:
Delta State
Henderson State
Lenoir-Rhyne
Ouachita Baptist
Valdosta State
West Alabama
West Florida
West Georgia
The ASUN would have plans to return to FCS, and ultimately FBS.
Oh and the OVC also adds Carson-Newman and Tusculum from D2