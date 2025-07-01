Wyoming adds Northern Colorado to 2030 football schedule

The Wyoming Cowboys have added the Northern Colorado Bears to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with the University of Wyoming was obtained from the University of Northern Colorado via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Jan. 6, 2025.

Wyoming will host Northern Colorado at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The Cowboys will pay the Bears a $425,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Wyoming and Northern Colorado have met 27 times previously on the gridiron in a series that began back in 1895. The two schools squared off most recently in 2022 in Laramie, which resulted in a 33-10 Cowboys win to extend their advantage in the overall series to 19-5-3.

As we previously reported, Wyoming is also scheduled to host Northern Colorado on Sept. 12, 2026. The Cowboys will pay the Bears a $400,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Northern Colorado is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bears finished the 2024 season 1-11 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky action.

The addition of Northern Colorado tentatively completes Wyoming’s non-conference football schedule for the 2030 season. After opening the season against Northern Colorado, the Cowboys will make consecutive road trips to face the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 7 and the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 14 before hosting the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 21.

Wyoming is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Northern Colorado for its 2030 slate.

