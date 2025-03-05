Wisconsin’s 2025 football season opener moved to Thursday night

The Wisconsin Badgers’ 2025 football season opener has been shifted to Thursday night, the school has announced.

Wisconsin was originally scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. The Badgers will now host the RedHawks two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Kickoff time and television coverage for the Wisconsin-Miami game will be announced at a later date, but the contest will be a primetime matchup.

The Badgers hosted three night games in 2024, including the season opener on Friday, Aug. 30 versus Western Michigan. The Badgers have opened six of the last eight seasons with a night game dating back to 2017, and Wisconsin is 6-0 in those contests.

Following the season-opener against Miami, Wisconsin will play two more non-conference games. The Badgers will host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 6 before traveling to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 13.

In Big Ten action in 2025, Wisconsin is scheduled to host Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Washington, and Illinois. Road conference opponents include Michigan, Oregon, Indiana, and Minnesota.

Miami’s 2025 football schedule was officially announced by the Mid-American Conference (MAC) earlier Wednesday. After opening at Wisconsin, the RedHawks will visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 6 before hosting the UNLV Rebels and Lindenwood Lions in back-to-back contests at home on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, respectively.

In MAC action this fall, Miami will host Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo and Ball State and will travel to Northern Illinois, Akron, Ohio, and Buffalo.

