Wisconsin adds William & Mary to 2028 football schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers have added the William & Mary Tribe to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.
A copy of the football game agreement with the College of William & Mary was obtained from the University of Wisconsin-Madison via a state public records request.
Wisconsin will host William & Mary at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The Badgers will pay the Tribe a $600,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.
The 2028 Wisconsin-William & Mary contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
William & Mary is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tribe last won a conference championship in 2022 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs before falling on the road against Montana State.
In other non-conference action in 2028, the Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to host the Marshall Thundering Herd for their season-opener on Sept. 2. One week after hosting William & Mary, the Badgers will entertain the Utah Utes in Madison on Sept. 16.
Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents for the 2028 season were previously announced by the conference. The Badgers will host Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Oregon and will visit Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Washington.
Wisconsin is the first known opponent for William & Mary’s non-conference schedule for the 2028 season.
I don’t understand why, in the expanded CFP era, Power 4 schools are continuing to schedule FCS schools. In the B1G, we know the deal—in the years you play 5 conference road games, this gives you at least six home games, if not seven.
But the expanded playoff should encourage more Power Conference games, because 9-3 could you get you in, right?
And, if we ever go to a Super League, all these games will need to be cancelled.
I’m not sure what the future of FCS football is? I love it, because the Northeast (where I live) is full of quality FCS programs, many of which are easy to get to and from on a nice Saturday. I don’t like it when FCS schools schedule FBS schools, because that means you’re likely already 0-1 before the season begins.
I believe in competitive scheduling. Bowling Green-Marshall I like, Bowling Green-Eastern Illinois I don’t.
FCS opponents would be excellent with power four teams with a guarantee home game now with expanded travel in conference games.
I am buying Northwestern hosting North Dakota & Illinois hosting SE Missouri.
Hate to say this, but it isn’t about what fans want. A P4 team wants a “tune up” before the team gets into the meat of conference and non conference plays. An FCS team wants a nice payday to help balance the athletic budget. And I will back up a little – fans want the potential to have a gig win at home {“I know it was just William & Mary 52-10. but, gosh, fans will puff out their chests and brag about their 6-TOUCHDOWN WIN, won’t they}.
Unless they come up with a plan to simply take $600,000 from a big school like Wisconsin and hand it over to an FCS school, these games will always be played and will be relevant to the respecttve schools’ athletic departments.
Excellent comment Tom M.