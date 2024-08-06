Wisconsin adds William & Mary to 2028 football schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers have added the William & Mary Tribe to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with the College of William & Mary was obtained from the University of Wisconsin-Madison via a state public records request.

Wisconsin will host William & Mary at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The Badgers will pay the Tribe a $600,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2028 Wisconsin-William & Mary contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

William & Mary is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tribe last won a conference championship in 2022 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs before falling on the road against Montana State.

In other non-conference action in 2028, the Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to host the Marshall Thundering Herd for their season-opener on Sept. 2. One week after hosting William & Mary, the Badgers will entertain the Utah Utes in Madison on Sept. 16.

Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents for the 2028 season were previously announced by the conference. The Badgers will host Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Oregon and will visit Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Washington.

Wisconsin is the first known opponent for William & Mary’s non-conference schedule for the 2028 season.

Football Schedules