Wisconsin adds Northern Iowa to 2030 football schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers have added the Northern Iowa Panthers to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

The UNI-Wisconsin game was revealed on Monday, but an exact date was not listed. A copy of the football game contract obtained from the University of Wisconsin-Madison confirmed the details.

Wisconsin will host Northern Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on September 7, 2030. The Badgers will pay the Panthers a $650,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed in August 2025.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Wisconsin defeated Northern Iowa, 26-21, before an announced crowd of 79,568 at Camp Randall Stadium in 2012.

Wisconsin is currently scheduled to open the 2030 season in Madison on August 31 against the California Golden Bears. One week after hosting Northern Iowa, the Badgers will welcome the Missouri State Bears to Camp Randall Stadium on September 14.

The Big Ten has not yet announced its league opponents past the 2028 season. However, we can determine from the current rotation that Wisconsin should have four home opponents and five road opponents in 2030.

Wisconsin is the first scheduled opponent for Northern Iowa for the 2030 season.

Northern Iowa now has six future games scheduled against FBS opponents — Iowa (2026 and 2029), Nebraska (2027), Iowa State (2028 and 2031), and Wisconsin (2030).

Football Schedules