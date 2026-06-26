William & Mary to play at Delaware State in 2029

The William & Mary Tribe will play at the Delaware State Hornets in 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned.

William & Mary and Delaware State are scheduled to meet this season at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in Williamsburg, Va., on Saturday, September 5. The contest was first revealed when the Patriot League announced its complete 2026 football schedule in January.

According to a copy of the football game agreement obtained from William & Mary via a state public records request, the 2026 meeting will be the first game of a home-and-home series.

The series will conclude with the Tribe traveling to take on the Hornets at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela., on Saturday, September 15, 2029. The contract for the two-game series was officially finalized on July 15, 2024.

William & Mary, a member of the Patriot League, and Delaware State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), have never met on the gridiron in their history.

William & Mary now has two non-conference opponents lined up for the 2029 season. The Tribe are slated to make an in-state trip to Old Dominion on Sept. 1.

The Tribe are the first known non-conference opponent for Delaware State’s slate in 2029.

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