2026 Patriot League football schedule announced

The Patriot League has announced its 2026 football schedule, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 29 with all ten teams in action.

For the 2026 season, the Patriot League welcomes the Villanova Wildcats and William & Mary Tribe from the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Villanova and William & Mary join eight returning football-playing members — Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, and Richmond.

Beginning in 2026, each Patriot League team will play a nine-game conference schedule with up to three non-conference opponents for a total of 12 games per season.

Six previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving Patriot League teams were revealed by the schedule release today and are listed below:

Delaware State at William & Mary – Sept. 5

Dartmouth at Lehigh – Sept. 19

Penn at Bucknell – Sept. 19

Villanova at LIU – Sept. 19

Lehigh at Penn – Sept. 26

William & Mary at NC Central – Oct. 10

2026 Patriot League Football Schedules



Saturday, Aug. 29

Bucknell at Richmond

Colgate at Fordham

Lafayette at Georgetown

Lehigh at Holy Cross

William & Mary at Villanova

Saturday, Sept. 5

Villanova at Bucknell

Holy Cross at Colgate

Lehigh at Georgetown

Fordham at CCSU

Delaware State at William & Mary

Richmond at Howard

Lafayette at UConn

Friday, Sept. 11

Villanova at Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 12

Bucknell at VMI

William & Mary at Lehigh

Colgate at Central Michigan

Fordham at Coastal Carolina

Holy Cross at Miami (Ohio)

Marist at Lafayette

Richmond at NC State

Saturday, Sept. 19

Penn at Bucknell

Georgetown at Richmond

Cornell at Colgate

Yale at Holy Cross

Lafayette at Columbia

Dartmouth at Lehigh

Villanova at LIU

Fordham at William & Mary

Saturday, Sept. 26

Bucknell at Pittsburgh

Holy Cross at Lafayette

Colgate at Villanova

Lehigh at Penn

Columbia at Georgetown

Stony Brook at Fordham

Furman at Richmond

William & Mary at Duke

Saturday, Oct. 3

Colgate at Harvard

Fordham at Lehigh

Holy Cross at William & Mary

Richmond at Lafayette

Cornell at Georgetown

Morgan State at Villanova

Saturday, Oct. 10

Bucknell at Georgetown

Richmond at Fordham

William & Mary at NC Central

Saturday, Oct. 17

Lafayette at Bucknell

Georgetown at Colgate

Villanova at Fordham

Holy Cross at Harvard

Lehigh at Cornell

Saturday, Oct. 24

Bucknell at Holy Cross

Colgate at Richmond

Georgetown at William & Mary

Lafayette at Fordham

Lehigh at Villanova

Saturday, Oct. 31

Bucknell at Lehigh

William & Mary at Colgate

Richmond at Holy Cross

Villanova at Lafayette

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fordham at Bucknell

Colgate at Lehigh

Holy Cross at Georgetown

Lafayette at William & Mary

Richmond at Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 14

Bucknell at William & Mary

Lafayette at Colgate

Georgetown at Fordham

Villanova at Holy Cross

Lehigh at Richmond

Saturday, Nov. 21

Colgate at Bucknell

Fordham at Holy Cross

Georgetown at Villanova

Lehigh at Lafayette

William & Mary at Richmond