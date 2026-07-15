Western Michigan, Delaware schedule 2028, 2030 football series

The Western Michigan Broncos and Delaware Blue Hens have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2030 seasons, it was announced Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Western Michigan will travel to face Delaware at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Dela., on September 23, 2028. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Broncos host the Blue Hens at Stafford-Smith Field at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., on September 7, 2030.

Western Michigan and Delaware have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

On Tuesday, we reported that Delaware will host the Morgan State Bears on September 16, 2028, which was officially announced today. The Blue Hens will pay the Bears a $250,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

With the additions of Western Michigan and Morgan State, Delaware has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2028 season. The Blue Hens are also scheduled to visit James Madison on Sept. 2 and Maryland on Sept. 9 that season.

The Blue Hens are the third non-league opponent for the Broncos in 2028, joining road contests at Michigan State on Sept. 2 and at Iowa on Sept. 16.

Western Michigan is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Saturday, September 5 on the road against Michigan (7:30pm ET, NBC/Peacock). Delaware opens its campaign two days prior on Thursday, September 3 at home against Merrimack (7:00pm ET, ESPN+).

Football Schedules