Delaware adds Morgan State to 2028 football schedule

The Delaware Blue Hens have added the Morgan State Bears to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the contract for the game was obtained from Morgan State State University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Delaware will host Morgan State at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Dela., on Saturday, September 16, 2028. The Blue Hens will pay the Bears a $250,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Delaware and Morgan State first met on the gridiron in the 1970 Boardwalk Bowl and have played five contests total. The Blue Hens have recorded three consecutive victories over the Bears, including a 38-7 decision in their most recent meeting in 2022, and currently lead the series 4-0-1.

Morgan State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bears finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 1-4 in MEAC play.

Delaware, which is entering its second season at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level as a member of Conference USA, now has three non-conference opponents set for the 2028 season. The Blue Hens are also slated to visit James Madison on Sept. 2 and Maryland on Sept. 9.

Morgan State now has a total of four non-league opponents lined up in 2028. The Bears are scheduled to host Sacred Heart on Sept. 2, visit Towson on Sept. 9, and will later host North Carolina A&T on Sept. 30.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES