Western Michigan adds three home-and-home series to future football schedules

The Western Michigan Broncos have added three home-and-home series to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

According to copies of contracts obtained from Western Michigan University via a state of Freedom of Information Act request, the Broncos have added two-game series with the Rice Owls of the American Athletic Conference, Boise State Broncos of the Mountain West Conference, and FIU Panthers of Conference USA.

Below are details on each home-and-home series that Western Michigan has scheduled:

Rice Owls

Western Michigan and Rice will play a home-and-home series that begins at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2026. The Broncos will host the Owls the following season at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Sept. 25, 2027.

It’s important to note that Western Michigan was previously scheduled to travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 19, 2026, but will now begin a series with Rice on that date instead. The status of the WMU-Tennessee game is unknown, but the game may be canceled or rescheduled as the SEC will likely move to a nine-game conference schedule that season.

Boise State Broncos

Western Michigan has also added another series that will begin in 2026. The Broncos will host Boise State in Kalamazoo on Sept. 26, 2026 before traveling to Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, to conclude the series three seasons later on Sept. 22, 2029.

Western Michigan is currently scheduled to open the 2026 season at the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 5. A home game against the Monmouth Hawks is also slated for Sept. 12 that season.

FIU Panthers

Western Michigan’s series with FIU will also kickoff on the road. The Broncos will visit the recently named Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Sept. 14, 2030. Three seasons later, the series will conclude with Western Michigan hosting FIU at Waldo Stadium on Sept. 10, 2033.

—

Western Michigan is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network at 3:30pm ET.

Future Western Michigan Football Schedules