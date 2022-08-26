Western Michigan to play at Tennessee in 2026, at Iowa in 2028

The Western Michigan Broncos will play at the Tennessee Volunteers in 2026 and at the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2028, the school announced on Friday.

Western Michigan will travel to take on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

WMU is 1-5 against current members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028, the Broncos will travel to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools in football.

In three previous meetings, Western Michigan holds a 2-1 advantage over Iowa. The Broncos defeated the Hawkeyes in 2000 (27-21) and 2007 (28-19), but suffered a 59-3 defeat in the most recent contest in 2013. All three contests were played in Iowa City.

“We are thrilled to add an historic SEC program as well as a Big Ten opponent with one of the most exciting gameday atmospheres in the country to our football schedule,” WMU Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae said. “We look forward to giving our student-athletes the opportunity to compete on a national stage against these two storied programs.”

Western Michigan now has 11 future games scheduled against Power Five opponents. The Broncos are slated to play at Michigan State and host Pitt in 2022, play at Syracuse, Iowa, and Mississippi State in 2023, travel to Wisconsin and Ohio State in 2024, and visit Michigan State and Illinois in 2025, in addition to the newly scheduled contests against Tennessee and Iowa.

