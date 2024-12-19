Western Illinois adds Valparaiso to 2025 football schedule

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have added the Valparaiso Beacons to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Valparaiso University was obtained from Western Illinois University via a state open records request.

Western Illinois will host Valparaiso at Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Leathernecks will pay the Beacons a $120,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Western Illinois and Valparaiso, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have only met twice on the gridiron in their history. The Leathernecks were victorious in both contests, winning 45-0 on Sept. 2, 2010 and 45-6 on Aug. 28, 2014.

With the addition of Valparaiso, Western Illinois now has all four of its non-conference opponents scheduled for 2025, barring any other changes. The Leathernecks are scheduled to open the season with back-to-back road games against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Aug. 30 and the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 6. WIU will also visit the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 20 next season.

Western Illinois officially joined the Ohio Valley Conference and the Big South-OVC Football Association on July 1, 2024. The Leathernecks competed in the Missouri Valley Football Conference from 2008 through 2023.

The Leathernecks are the second known non-conference opponent for Valparaiso’s 2025 slate. The Beacons are also scheduled to visit the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 20.

