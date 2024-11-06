West Virginia adds Robert Morris to 2029 football schedule

The West Virginia Mountaineers have added the Robert Morris Colonials to their 2029 football schedule, it was announced Wednesday.

West Virginia will host Robert Morris at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The game will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

West Virginia and Robert Morris are scheduled to meet for the first time on Aug. 30, 2025, which was previously announced. The Mountaineers will pay the Colonials a $475,000 guarantee for that contest.

Robert Morris University, located in Moon Township, Pa., competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Colonials are 6-3 overall and 4-0 in NEC play so far this season.

The addition of Robert Morris tentatively completes West Virginia’s non-conference slate in 2029. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 1 before traveling to face the Pitt Panthers on Sept. 8.

West Virginia is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Robert Morris in 2029, based on currently public information. The Colonials are slated to open the season at home against the Murray State Racers on Sept. 1.

The announcement of the West Virginia-Robert Morris contest was made in conjunction with a pair of neutral-site matchups against the Virginia Cavaliers. West Virginia and Virginia will meet at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., in 2026 and 2032.

