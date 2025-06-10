West Virginia adds five games to future football schedules

The West Virginia Mountaineers have added five games to their future non-conference football schedules, the school announced Tuesday.

West Virginia will host the Youngstown State Penguins, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Sept. 9, 2028. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools.

In their first meeting in 1938, West Virginia defeated Youngstown State, then known as Youngstown College, 27-6. The Mountaineers later recorded victories over the Penguins in 2016, 38-21, and 2018, 52-17.

West Virginia has added two home contests against the Akron Zips of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The Zips will visit Milan Puskar Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 14, 2030.

The 2028 Akron-West Virginia contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

West Virginia has also announced a replacement for a previously scheduled home game against the Saint Francis U. Red Flash in 2030. Saint Francis, which is dropping down from the FCS to Division III next year, has been replaced by the Rhode Island Rams and the game is set for Aug. 31, 2030.

The Rhode Island-West Virginia game in 2030 will also be a first-time matchup.

Another FCS opponent, the VMI Keydets of the Southern Conference (SoCon), is scheduled to visit Morgantown on Sept. 11, 2027, which was previously announced. The Mountaineers have added a second future contest against the Keydets on Aug. 30, 2031.

West Virginia and VMI first met on the gridiron in 1952. The Mountaineers have won all 11 games in the series, most recently in 1972.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future West Virginia Football Schedules

Future Youngstown State Football Schedules

Future Akron Football Schedules

Future Rhode Island Football Schedules

Future VMI Football Schedules