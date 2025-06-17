VMI adjusts dates of three future football games

The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Keydets have adjusted the dates of three future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of amendments for all three football games were obtained from Virginia Military Institute via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

VMI is scheduled to face the Bucknell Bison of the Patriot League over the next three seasons, which is part of a six-game series that began back in 2022. VMI will visit Bucknell in Lewisburg, Pa., this fall on Sept. 13 before hosting the Bison next season at Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Va., on Sept. 12, 2026.

The VMI-Bucknell series was scheduled to conclude in Lewisburg on Sept. 25, 2027, but the date of the game has been moved up one week due to membership expansion in the Patriot League. VMI will now visit Bucknell on Sept. 18 that season.

The remaining two date changes for VMI both affect the 2031 non-conference football schedule, which recently saw the addition of a game on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Aug. 30. The Keydets will receive a $550,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

VMI was previously scheduled to host the William & Mary Tribe on Aug. 30, 2031. In order to schedule the game with West Virginia, the Keydets moved the William & Mary game to Sept. 6 that season.

That necessitated another change to the 2031 slate, as VMI was scheduled to host the Davidson Wildcats on Sept. 6, 2031. The Keydets will now host the Wildcats two weeks later on Sept. 20.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future VMI Football Schedules

Future Davidson Football Schedules