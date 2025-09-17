The Virginia Tech Hokies and Wisconsin Badgers will play in the 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic, both schools announced Wednesday.

Virginia Tech and Wisconsin will open the 2031 season in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 31. The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) is the organizer of the event.

“Kicking off the 2031 season with Wisconsin and Virginia Tech will be huge for the Queen City and for college football,” said Will Pitts, CEO of CSF. “Both programs bring devoted fanbases and strong football legacies, ensuring the 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic will deliver a memorable start to the season for college football fans both locally and across the country.”

Virginia Tech and Wisconsin were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., on Sept. 13, 2031.

“We’re excited to welcome the passionate fans of Wisconsin and Virginia Tech to the 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic. This matchup embodies everything we love about college football: tradition, excitement, and incredible fan energy,” said Sauer Brands Chief Growth Officer, Brad Wile. “At Duke’s, it all starts with flavor and our deep connection to college football and the tailgate. Our mayo is the unmistakable connector that turns tailgate staples into fan favorites. We’re proud to be the flavor behind the Duke’s Mayo Classic and can’t wait to welcome Wisconsin and Virginia Tech to Duke’s Mayo Country”.

The Hokies and Badgers will play the second game of their two-game series on Sept. 18, 2032 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., which was previously announced.

“In today’s ever-changing landscape of college football, opportunities like the Duke’s Mayo Classic allow us to maximize exposure, drive viewership and generate revenue that directly supports our student-athletes,” said Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “Playing in Charlotte positions Virginia Tech to take advantage of the evolving environment of the sport while showcasing our program on a national stage.”

With the addition of Virginia Tech-Wisconsin, there are now six future Duke’s Mayo Classic games scheduled. The next matchup features the West Virginia Mountaineers taking on the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 19, 2026.

FUTURE DUKE’S MAYO CLASSIC GAMES

Sept. 19, 2026

West Virginia vs. of Virginia

Sept. 28, 2027

North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central

Oct. 9, 2027

Wake Forest vs. of Notre Dame

Sept. 2, 2028

Tennessee vs. West Virginia

Aug. 30, 2031

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 4, 2032

Virginia vs. West Virginia

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

College Football Neutral Site Games

Future Virginia Tech Football Schedules

Future Wisconsin Football Schedules