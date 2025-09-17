Virginia Tech, Wisconsin to play in 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Wisconsin Badgers will play in the 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic, both schools announced Wednesday.
Virginia Tech and Wisconsin will open the 2031 season in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 31. The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) is the organizer of the event.
“Kicking off the 2031 season with Wisconsin and Virginia Tech will be huge for the Queen City and for college football,” said Will Pitts, CEO of CSF. “Both programs bring devoted fanbases and strong football legacies, ensuring the 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic will deliver a memorable start to the season for college football fans both locally and across the country.”
Virginia Tech and Wisconsin were previously scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., on Sept. 13, 2031.
“We’re excited to welcome the passionate fans of Wisconsin and Virginia Tech to the 2031 Duke’s Mayo Classic. This matchup embodies everything we love about college football: tradition, excitement, and incredible fan energy,” said Sauer Brands Chief Growth Officer, Brad Wile. “At Duke’s, it all starts with flavor and our deep connection to college football and the tailgate. Our mayo is the unmistakable connector that turns tailgate staples into fan favorites. We’re proud to be the flavor behind the Duke’s Mayo Classic and can’t wait to welcome Wisconsin and Virginia Tech to Duke’s Mayo Country”.
The Hokies and Badgers will play the second game of their two-game series on Sept. 18, 2032 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., which was previously announced.
“In today’s ever-changing landscape of college football, opportunities like the Duke’s Mayo Classic allow us to maximize exposure, drive viewership and generate revenue that directly supports our student-athletes,” said Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “Playing in Charlotte positions Virginia Tech to take advantage of the evolving environment of the sport while showcasing our program on a national stage.”
With the addition of Virginia Tech-Wisconsin, there are now six future Duke’s Mayo Classic games scheduled. The next matchup features the West Virginia Mountaineers taking on the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 19, 2026.
FUTURE DUKE’S MAYO CLASSIC GAMES
Sept. 19, 2026
West Virginia vs. of Virginia
Sept. 28, 2027
North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central
Oct. 9, 2027
Wake Forest vs. of Notre Dame
Sept. 2, 2028
Tennessee vs. West Virginia
Aug. 30, 2031
Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 4, 2032
Virginia vs. West Virginia
How many times have things changed with this series? I thought it was agreed the first time back around 2010 and has changed a few times
Is the article remiss in not noting that no program has made a bigger mess of a Duke’s Mayo trophy than Wisconsin with its mishap following the 2020 Mayonnaise Bowl?
Separately, Kevin, given all your expertise on scheduling topics, I would love to hear your insight as to why it makes sense for Va Tech to give up a home game here (skewed payout?). If this game truly generates a juicy payout, why not add this as a third game to the pre-existing home-and-home series, even if dates need to be shifted.
Of course, I guess I can also understand that Wisconsin probably doesn’t want to schedule two games in the south Atlantic region — within easy driving distance of each other, no less — in a compressed time frame.