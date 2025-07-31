Virginia Tech, Old Dominion agree to modify future football series

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Old Dominion Monarchs have agreed to modify their future football series, which previously consisted of four games at Virginia Tech and three games at Old Dominion.

Under the previous agreement, Virginia Tech was scheduled to host Old Dominion during the 2025, 2026, 2028, and 2030 seasons at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. The 2028 game has been canceled, while the remaining three games will be played as scheduled.

Additionally, games in 2027, 2029, and 2031 at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., have also been axed.

“As we continue to evaluate and align our future non-conference schedules with the evolving landscape of college football, we’ve made a strategic decision—mutually agreed upon by both programs—to alter the number of games in the series,” said Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock. “We’re grateful for the competitive games we’ve shared and we appreciate the flexibility and partnership from Old Dominion as we work to adapt in this new environment.”

Virginia Tech and Old Dominion first met on the gridiron in 2017 and have played a total of six contests. The Hokies lead the overall series, 4-2.

“We are incredibly thankful to Virginia Tech for the original commitment of a 13-game series, which was executed in 2012. Such a competitive partnership is rare these days and speaks to the first-class Virginia Tech administration and coaching staffs,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said.

“Our relationship with Virginia Tech has always been cordial and based on mutual respect, and this collaborative scheduling initiative reflects our joint commitment to positioning each of our institutions in the best possible fashion.

“We have converted the three games at Virginia Tech into guaranteed games for Old Dominion which will allow ODU to support our football program and student-athletes at a much higher level than had we left the contract as it stood. It also allows us to construct a more balanced non-conference football schedule that will benefit our program and our fans,” Selig said.

As part of the agreement, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team will play at Virginia Tech no later than the 2027-28 season.

“This is an instance where ODU football gets an assist by helping our men’s basketball program play a guarantee game in Blacksburg that will benefit ODU men’s basketball similarly to the guaranteed games in football,” Selig said. “Such an opportunity may not have been possible without the football contract restructuring.”

