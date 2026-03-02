Virginia Tech, Liberty cancel two future football games

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Liberty Flames have mutually agreed to cancel two future football games, the schools announced Monday.

Virginia Tech had been slated to host Liberty at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., on September 1, 2029, before traveling to Lynchburg, Va., for a return game at Williams Stadium on September 7, 2030. According to Virginia Tech’s release, both programs “mutually agreed” to remove those matchups from their long‑term schedules.

Two previously arranged meetings between the schools remain intact. The Hokies are still scheduled to host Liberty on September 4, 2027, and again the following season on September 2, 2028.

The programs have met three times since their first matchup in 2016. Virginia Tech holds a 2-1 edge in the series, most recently earning a 23-22 road win in 2022.

The cancellations come amid broader schedule reshuffling for Virginia Tech. Last month, the Hokies and South Carolina agreed to cancel their 2034-35 series as the ACC transitions to a nine‑game conference schedule.

With Liberty removed from the slate, Virginia Tech now has one non‑conference opening in 2029 and three scheduled games in 2030. Liberty, meanwhile, now has one open date in 2029 and two in 2030.

