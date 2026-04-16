Virginia football’s 2026 home-opener vs. Norfolk State moved to Friday

Virginia football’s 2026 home-opener against the Norfolk State Spartans has been moved to Friday, according to an official announcement.

The Norfolk State at Virginia matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 12, will now be played one day earlier on Friday, September 11, and the two Commonwealth schools will battle at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The kickoff time and television designation will be released at a later date, likely at the end of May.

This marks the second time that Virginia will open its home schedule on a Friday night, following a 52-17 victory over William & Mary on September 6, 2019.

Norfolk State, led by former Virginia Tech Hokie Michael Vick, is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Spartans have never face the Cavaliers on the gridiron.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Virginia is scheduled to visit face West Virginia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on September 19 and Delaware at home on September 26.

Virginia’s complete ACC football schedule for 2026 was revealed in January. The Cavaliers open the season against NC State in Brazil in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29. Virginia will then have an open date on September 5 before welcoming Norfolk State to Scott Stadium.

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