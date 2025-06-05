Villanova football to join Patriot League in 2026

The Villanova Wildcats football team will join the Patriot League in 2026, the school announced Thursday.

Villanova will officially join the Patriot League as a football-only member on July 1, 2026. Conference affiliations for all other Wildcats sports teams will not be affected.

“Villanova looks forward to joining the Patriot League next season as an associate member, aligning with institutions that uphold an unwavering commitment to academic and athletic distinction and the holistic development of student-athletes,” said University President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD. “This league embodies the finest principles of collegiate athletics, where achievement on the field is matched by excellence in the classroom. We are proud to align with such esteemed institutions, forging a new chapter for Villanova Football.”

Villanova’s other 23 varsity athletics teams will remain members of the their current conferences, primarily the Big East Conference. Women’s rowing competes in the CAA, while women’s water polo is a member of the MAAC.

“This is an exciting day for Villanova as we accept an invitation to join the Patriot League as an associate member for football beginning in 2026,” said Villanova University Vice President and Director of Athletics Eric Roedl. “We have great respect for the institutions that make up a very competitive FCS conference and we share in their strong academic missions. The geographic footprint of the Patriot League is a perfect fit for Villanova, and as we get ready to embark on a new chapter for our football program, we remain committed to competing at the highest levels of the FCS and continuing to add to our accomplished history on the gridiron.”

Villanova has been a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) since the 2007 season. Prior to that, the Wildcats competed in the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1997 through 2006.

Villanova’s move to the Patriot League follows longtime conference rivals Richmond, who begins play in the Patriot League this fall, and William & Mary, who will also join in 2026.

With the addition of Villanova, the Patriot League will expand to ten teams in 2026. The Wildcats will join existing members Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, and Richmond, and future member William & Mary. Richmond and William & Mary are also an associate members in football only.

With 10 teams, the Patriot League stated it will continue to “…feature a full conference schedule to determine the League champion and automatic bid to the NCAA DI FCS Championship.” That likely means the league will play a nine-game conference football schedule beginning in 2026.

Villanova Football Schedule