William & Mary football to join Patriot League in 2026

The William & Mary Tribe football team will join the Patriot League in 2026, the school announced Friday.

William & Mary will officially join the Patriot League as a football-only member on July 1, 2026. Conference affiliations for all other Tribe sports teams will not be affected.

“We are excited to accept this invitation from the Patriot League as football members,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe. “It is a delight to be president of a university with such a robust commitment to excellence in Division 1 sports. We are constantly looking at how best we can support students who compete in every one of our sports. This move is a perfect fit for our football program, and we look forward to the future.”

Twenty of William & Mary’s remaining 22 sports will remain members of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Men’s gymnastics will continue to compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), while women’s gymnastics will remain in the Gymnastics East Conference (GEC).

“We have enjoyed our association with the CAA since becoming a founding member in 1985, and the decision surrounding our football program does nothing to diminish our enthusiasm for those partnerships,” said Brian D. Mann, Director of Athletics. “Our commitment to the league remains strong, and we value the opportunity for our 20 programs to compete for CAA Championships. I look forward to working with Commissioner Joe D’Antonio and our league partners to provide the best possible competitive experience for our student-athletes.”

William & Mary has been a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) since the 2007 season. Prior to that, the Tribe competed in the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1997 through 2006.

With the addition of William & Mary, the Patriot League will expand to nine teams in 2026. The Tribe will join existing members Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, and Richmond. Richmond is also an associate member in football only.

Future William & Mary Football Schedules