Valparaiso adds Lawrence Tech to 2026 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have added the Lawrence Tech Blue Devils to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement from LTU.

Valparaiso will host Lawrence Tech at Brown Field in Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Lawrence Technological University is located in Southfield, Mich. The Blue Devils are members of the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Lawrence Tech is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for the Valparaiso Beacons in 2026. Valparaiso is also scheduled to hit the road to face Murray State on September 12 and Indiana State on September 19.

Should the Beacons schedule a fourth non-conference opponent, that game would be played during Week 1 (Sept. 3-5) or Week 9 (Oct. 29-31).

Valparaiso will also play an eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) schedule, which was revealed in January. Valpo is scheduled to open PFL action this fall at home against Butler on Sept. 26, and will later host Drake on October 10, Presbyterian on October 24, and St. Thomas on November 21.

The Beacons will travel to face PFL foes Morehead State on October 3, San Diego on October 17, Dayton on November 7, and Stetson on November 14.

Future Valparaiso Football Schedules