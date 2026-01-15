Pioneer Football League releases 2026 football schedule

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 26.
For the 2026 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.
Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. Beginning in 2026, FCS teams can play 12-game schedules each season, so each PFL team will play up to four non-conference opponents.
Three previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving PFL teams were also revealed via team schedule releases today and are listed below:
Fairmont State at Dayton – Aug. 29
Georgetown (KY) at Butler – Aug. 29
Stetson at Bethune-Cookman – Sept. 5
Webber Intl. at Stetson – Sept. 5
The 2026 season will mark the 34th year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.
2026 Pioneer Football League Schedules
- 2026 Butler Football Schedule
- 2026 Davidson Football Schedule
- 2026 Dayton Football Schedule
- 2026 Drake Football Schedule
- 2026 Marist Football Schedule
- 2026 Morehead State Football Schedule
- 2026 Presbyterian Football Schedule
- 2026 St. Thomas Football Schedule
- 2026 San Diego Football Schedule
- 2026 Stetson Football Schedule
- 2026 Valparaiso Football Schedule
2026 Pioneer League Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Butler at Valparaiso
Drake at Davidson
Presbyterian at Marist
San Diego at St. Thomas
Saturday, Oct. 3
Davidson at San Diego
Dayton at Drake
Marist at Stetson
St. Thomas at Presbyterian
Valparaiso at Morehead State
Saturday, Oct. 10
Davidson at Presbyterian
Drake at Valparaiso
Morehead State at Dayton
San Diego at Butler
Stetson at St. Thomas
Saturday, Oct. 17
Dayton at Butler
Marist at Drake
Morehead State at Davidson
Presbyterian at Stetson
Valparaiso at San Diego
Saturday, Oct. 24
Butler at Drake
Presbyterian at Valparaiso
San Diego at Dayton
Stetson at Morehead State
St. Thomas at Marist
Saturday, Oct. 31
Butler at Presbyterian
Davidson at St. Thomas
Dayton at Stetson
Drake at Morehead State
Marist at San Diego
Saturday, Nov. 7
Morehead State at Marist
San Diego at Drake
Stetson at Davidson
St. Thomas at Butler
Valparaiso at Dayton
Saturday, Nov. 14
Butler at Marist
Davidson at Dayton
Drake at St. Thomas
Presbyterian at Morehead State
Valparaiso at Stetson
Saturday, Nov. 21
Dayton at Presbyterian
Marist at Davidson
Morehead State at Butler
Stetson at San Diego
St. Thomas at Valparaiso
I want to see USD at Cal Poly on either November 14th or September 19th.
So riveting to see one of the Big Sky’s weakest win over one of the Pioneer’s best every year!