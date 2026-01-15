search

Pioneer Football League releases 2026 football schedule

By Kevin Kelley - January 15, 2026
Pioneer Football League

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 26.

For the 2026 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.

Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. Beginning in 2026, FCS teams can play 12-game schedules each season, so each PFL team will play up to four non-conference opponents.

Three previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving PFL teams were also revealed via team schedule releases today and are listed below:

Fairmont State at Dayton – Aug. 29
Georgetown (KY) at Butler – Aug. 29
Stetson at Bethune-Cookman – Sept. 5
Webber Intl. at Stetson – Sept. 5

The 2026 season will mark the 34th year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.

2026 Pioneer Football League Schedules

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 26
Butler at Valparaiso
Drake at Davidson
Presbyterian at Marist
San Diego at St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct. 3
Davidson at San Diego
Dayton at Drake
Marist at Stetson
St. Thomas at Presbyterian
Valparaiso at Morehead State

Saturday, Oct. 10
Davidson at Presbyterian
Drake at Valparaiso
Morehead State at Dayton
San Diego at Butler
Stetson at St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct. 17
Dayton at Butler
Marist at Drake
Morehead State at Davidson
Presbyterian at Stetson
Valparaiso at San Diego

Saturday, Oct. 24
Butler at Drake
Presbyterian at Valparaiso
San Diego at Dayton
Stetson at Morehead State
St. Thomas at Marist

Saturday, Oct. 31
Butler at Presbyterian
Davidson at St. Thomas
Dayton at Stetson
Drake at Morehead State
Marist at San Diego

Saturday, Nov. 7
Morehead State at Marist
San Diego at Drake
Stetson at Davidson
St. Thomas at Butler
Valparaiso at Dayton

Saturday, Nov. 14
Butler at Marist
Davidson at Dayton
Drake at St. Thomas
Presbyterian at Morehead State
Valparaiso at Stetson

Saturday, Nov. 21
Dayton at Presbyterian
Marist at Davidson
Morehead State at Butler
Stetson at San Diego
St. Thomas at Valparaiso

