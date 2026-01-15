Pioneer Football League releases 2026 football schedule

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2026 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 26.

For the 2026 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.

Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. Beginning in 2026, FCS teams can play 12-game schedules each season, so each PFL team will play up to four non-conference opponents.

Three previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving PFL teams were also revealed via team schedule releases today and are listed below:

Fairmont State at Dayton – Aug. 29

Georgetown (KY) at Butler – Aug. 29

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman – Sept. 5

Webber Intl. at Stetson – Sept. 5

The 2026 season will mark the 34th year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.

2026 Pioneer League Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Butler at Valparaiso

Drake at Davidson

Presbyterian at Marist

San Diego at St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct. 3

Davidson at San Diego

Dayton at Drake

Marist at Stetson

St. Thomas at Presbyterian

Valparaiso at Morehead State

Saturday, Oct. 10

Davidson at Presbyterian

Drake at Valparaiso

Morehead State at Dayton

San Diego at Butler

Stetson at St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct. 17

Dayton at Butler

Marist at Drake

Morehead State at Davidson

Presbyterian at Stetson

Valparaiso at San Diego

Saturday, Oct. 24

Butler at Drake

Presbyterian at Valparaiso

San Diego at Dayton

Stetson at Morehead State

St. Thomas at Marist

Saturday, Oct. 31

Butler at Presbyterian

Davidson at St. Thomas

Dayton at Stetson

Drake at Morehead State

Marist at San Diego

Saturday, Nov. 7

Morehead State at Marist

San Diego at Drake

Stetson at Davidson

St. Thomas at Butler

Valparaiso at Dayton

Saturday, Nov. 14

Butler at Marist

Davidson at Dayton

Drake at St. Thomas

Presbyterian at Morehead State

Valparaiso at Stetson

Saturday, Nov. 21

Dayton at Presbyterian

Marist at Davidson

Morehead State at Butler

Stetson at San Diego

St. Thomas at Valparaiso

