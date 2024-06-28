UTRGV adds Texas A&M-Kingsville to 2027 football schedule

The UTRGV Vaqueros have added the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

UTRGV will host Texas A&M-Kingsville at either their Brownsville or Edinburg, Texas, campus on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Vaqueros will pay the Javelinas a $50,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley via a Texas Public Information Act request.

Texas A&M-Kingsville is a member of the Lone Star Conference in Division II. The Javelinas finished the 2023 season 7-3 overall and 5-3 in conference action.

UTRGV will play its first official Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) season in 2025 as a member of the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros will play the majority of their home football games in Edinburg at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium, formerly known as H-E-B Park, with one game per season played on their Brownsville campus.

Last week, we reported that UTRGV will play its inaugural FCS football game against the Sul Ross State Lobos on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium.

UTRGV has also scheduled its first-ever opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), which we reported in November. UTRGV will travel to take on the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt Conference at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027 and then again three seasons later on Sept. 14, 2030.

